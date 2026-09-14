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Houston police investigating after 2 men were found dead in Northside/Northline area

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Updated September 14, 2026 8:53 PM CDT Published September 14, 2026 8:09 PM CDT
Grizzly Discovery in North Houston: Two Bodies Found
Grizzly Discovery in North Houston: Two Bodies Found

Grizzly Discovery in North Houston: Two Bodies Found

Breaking news from North Houston: police respond to a foul odor, leading to the grim discovery of two deceased men in a home. Investigators are on the scene, and the community is left in shock as details unfold.

The Brief

    • Houston police are investigating after two men were found dead in Houston's Northside/Northline area on Monday evening.
    • According to Houston police, a call came in just before 5:15 p.m.
    • Authorities did not provide any victim information or ages.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men were found dead in Houston's Northside/Northline area on Monday evening. 

What we know:

According to Houston police, a call came in just before 5:15 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Downey Street and Little York Road. 

Authorities said they received a call from a neighbor stating there was a foul odor coming from the home. 

Photo from the scene

When authorities arrived, they forced entry into the home and found two men dead inside. 

Authorities are on the scene investigating what happened. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on what led to the two people being found dead. 

Authorities did not provide any victim information or ages. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Information provided to FOX 26 by the Houston Police Department. 

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