Wesley Hunt nominated by President Trump to become ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Brief President Donald Trump has announced has nominated U.S. Representative Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) to become the next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. President Trump made the announcement in a notification that was sent to the U.S. Senate. Hunt has already accepted the nomination to serve in a statement on X.



President Donald Trump has announced has nominated U.S. Representative Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) to become the next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Wesley Hunt nominated by President Trump to become next Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

What we know:

President Trump made the announcement in a notification that was sent to the U.S. Senate.

Representative Wesley Hunt, a Republican from Texas, during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. Former President Donald Trump tapped JD Vance as his running mate, elevati Expand

On X, Hunt has already accepted the nomination to serve.

What they're saying:

"Having served in the region both in combat as an Army officer and for two years as a diplomatic liaison in the Kingdom, I understand the strategic importance of the partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia and the profound responsibility of this position. Service has always defined my life. My immediate family has given more than sixty years to our military. My brother, sister, and I graduated from West Point, served in combat, and, at one point, were all deployed to Iraq simultaneously. I am deeply grateful to President Trump for his confidence in me. When confirmed, I will serve with humility and honor, advance his vision of peace through strength and deepen this vital partnership."