CenterPoint Energy confirms data breach of customer personal information

The Brief CenterPoint Energy has confirmed a third party has obtained customer personal information in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. According to the filing, CenterPoint Energy became aware of an online post in September 2026 by a third-party claiming to have obtained a data set containing certain CenterPoint customer's information. The filing stated that while the investigation is ongoing, the company has determined that an unauthorized third party obtained personal information relating to a portion of the company's customers through one of the company's external-facing systems.



CenterPoint Energy has confirmed a third-party has obtained customer personal information in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

What we know:

According to the filing, CenterPoint Energy became aware of an online post in September 2026 by a third-party claiming to have obtained a data set containing certain CenterPoint customer's information.

The filing stated that upon becoming aware of the post, CenterPoint promptly took action and activated its cybersecurity incident response protocols, initiated an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity experts, and took steps to further protect the company's systems.

Company officials said in the filing that the delivery of electric and gas services have not been impacted and remains operational and undisrupted.

The filing stated that while the investigation is ongoing, the company has determined that an unauthorized third party obtained personal information relating to a portion of the company's customers through one of the company's external-facing systems.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how much data may have been obtained.

Company officials didn't say what external-facing system was compromised.

What they're saying:

According to the filing, the company said it is continuing to work with third-party experts to determine the scope of customers and personal information affected by the incident and intends to notify affected customers and regulatory authorities as required by applicable law.

The company added they've reported to incident to law enforcement authorities and has notified certain regulatory authorities of the issue.