Texas Medical Center garage attack: Suspect now facing federal charges in May 2026 attack

The Brief FBI Houston has announced the suspect who allegedly attacked a woman with a knife inside a Texas Medical Center Garage is now facing federal charges. Perry Bernard Green is facing federal kidnapping and carjacking charges. According to court records, Green assaulted the victim by stabbing her with a knife and kidnapped her by binding her with ziplocks and keeping in her car, which he was also attempting to take, along with her other property.



FBI Houston has announced the suspect who allegedly attacked a woman with a knife inside a Texas Medical Center Garage is now facing federal charges.

Perry Bernard Green is facing federal kidnapping and carjacking charges.

The backstory:

According to court records, Green assaulted the victim by stabbing her with a knife and kidnapped her by binding her with ziplocks and keeping in her car, which he was also attempting to take, along with her other property.

Perry Green (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Court records added Perry attacked the victim as she was getting out of her car and forced her down and back into the car, assaulting her, demanding credit cards and keys.

The attack happened just before 7 a.m. Monday, May 11 inside Garage 1 on Fannin Street between Houston Methodist and Texas Children’s Hospital. According to police, the employee was sitting inside her car on the fifth floor when the suspect attacked her.

Green's criminal history

Dig deeper:

Court records also unveiled Green's criminal history, stating he has multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions.

Court records state Green was charged with attempted burglary of a habitation and attempted burglary of a habitation in 1998, possession of a controlled substance in 2000 and 2004, two counts of aggravated robbery in 2010, and false information to a police officer in 2022.