Mississippi teenager critically ill in Houston hospital after accidental highly-toxic chemical exposure

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The Brief A 17-year-old Mississippi teenager is critically ill on life support at a Houston hospital following an accidental exposure to paraquat. Medical teams at Texas Children’s Hospital are currently evaluating the teen for a potential lung transplant. The specific circumstances surrounding how the toxic herbicide exposure occurred remain unknown.



A Mississippi teenager is critically ill at a Houston hospital after suffering an accidental exposure to the herbicide paraquat, prompting an outpouring of community support and prayers for his family.

Mississippi teen at Houston hospital

What we know:

Zach Brown, 17, is a junior offensive lineman for Lake Cormorant High School, where he is known as a hardworking, quiet, and dedicated student-athlete. Following his accidental exposure to paraquat, he was initially treated at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Mississippi before being transferred hundreds of miles away to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for critical care, ECMO support, and evaluation for a potential lung transplant.

Community organizers and family updates emphasized that the exposure did not happen at school or near school property, and urged the public to avoid speculation regarding local farmland or farmers. However, family and friends did not say how the teen was exposed.

Brown comes from a family dedicated to public service. His mother, Sharla Brown, is a teacher at Lake Cormorant Middle School, and his father, Casey Brown, serves as a firefighter in Tunica County, Mississippi. His siblings—including a brother in the U.S. Air Force, along with sisters Hannah and Amber—have gathered by his side in Houston alongside his parents.

Friends and community members have rallied around the family to help ease the financial strain of living hundreds of miles away from home during the medical crisis. Family representatives have requested continued prayers and support for Zach's medical team and recovery.

What is Paraquat?

Dig deeper:

Paraquat (often called paraquat dichloride) is a powerful, highly toxic synthetic chemical widely used as an agricultural herbicide (weed and grass killer). It is a non-selective contact herbicide, meaning it kills or damages almost all green plant tissue it touches. It is also frequently utilized as a crop desiccant to dry out crops like cotton or potatoes right before harvest.

In the United States and many other countries, it is classified as a "restricted-use pesticide." It is unavailable to the general public for residential or home-garden use and can only be purchased, mixed, and applied by specially licensed and certified commercial applicators. It is banned in more than 70 countries, including the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Ingestion, inhalation, or prolonged skin exposure can cause severe internal damage. Even small amounts swallowed accidentally can be fatal, as the chemical rapidly concentrates in lung and organ tissue, causing severe inflammation, scarring (pulmonary fibrosis), and multi-organ failure.