The Brief Tuesday, Sept. 15 is National Voter Registration Day, the nation's largest nonpartisan day of voter registration Thousands of nonprofits across the country are helping Americans participate and prepare for the November general election Organizations will help people register to vote, check their registration status, and update their information



Tuesday, Sept. 15, marks National Voter Registration Day. The nationwide event encourages and prepares Americans to participate in 2026 elections.

What is National Voter Registration Day?

What we know:

National Voter Registration Day is the nation's largest nonpartisan day of voter registration. The initiative helps boost voter registration and increase voter turnout ahead of the November general election.

Over 2,000 community partners in every state will help people register to vote, check their registration status, and update their information. The nonprofits will join thousands of libraries, colleges, election offices, businesses, and community groups across the nation for the event.

The November 3 General and Special Elections ballot includes contests for federal, state, and local offices.

Can I register to vote?

Eligibility for Registration:

To vote in a Harris County election, you must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election date. To change your name or address, a completed and signed application is also required.

To be eligible for registration as a voter in this state, a person must:

be 18 years of age* or older; be a United States citizen; not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be:totally mentally incapacitated; orpartially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote; totally mentally incapacitated; or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote; not have been finally convicted † of a felony or, if so convicted, must have:fully discharged the person’s sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court; orbeen pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote; and fully discharged the person’s sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court; or been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote; and be a resident of the county in which application for registration is made.

* To be eligible to apply for registration, a person must, on the date the registration application is submitted to the registrar, be at least 17 years and 10 months of age and satisfy the above requirements except for age.

† A person is not considered to have been finally convicted of an offense for which the criminal proceedings are deferred without an adjudication of guilt.

If you're unsure of your voter registration status, you can visit VoteTexas.gov and clicking "Am I Registered?"

Voting preparations in Harris County

On Tuesday, the Harris County Clerk's Office will be conducting Logic and Accuracy testing to prepare for the November 3 General and Special Elections. Logic and accuracy testing is required by state law and ensures that the county's electronic voting equipment accurately records and tabulates ballots. Representatives of the Harris County Republican and Democratic Parties will participate in the testing process.

Early Voting

Mon., Oct. 19 – Sat., Oct 24 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sun., Oct. 25 (12 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Mon., Oct. 26 – Fri. Oct. 30 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Election Day

Tues., Nov. 3 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

What should I take with me when I vote?

To vote in Texas, you need photo identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

• TX Driver’s License (DPS)

• TX Election Identification Certificate (DPS)

• TX Personal Identification Card (DPS)

• TX Handgun License (DPS)

• U.S. Military ID with photo

• U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo

• U.S. Passport (book or card)

Voting by mail

Applications must be received (not postmarked) by Friday, October 23.

Eligible voters who can vote by mial include:

People age 65 and up

Anyone who is sick or disabled

Out of county during voting period

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

In jail, but eligible to vote.

Harris County will have over 70 early voting centers and over 600 Election Day voting centers. The countywide sample ballot will be available online at www.HarrisVotes.com after September 18.

What if I don't have an ID?

Don't have proper ID? :

VoteTexas.gov has a list of supporting forms of ID that can be presented if a voter doesn't have one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

2026 Election dates to remember

Important 2026 Election Dates:

The Texas Secretary of State has several important 2026 election dates that voters should keep in mind.

The last day to register to vote for the November election is Monday, October 5, 2026.

In-person early voting begins Monday, October 19, 2026, and runs through Friday, October 30, 2026.

The last day to apply for ballot my mail (received, not postmarked) is Friday, October 23, 2026.

The last day to receive ballot by mail is Tuesday, November 3, 2026 (Election Day) at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, OR Wednesday, November 4, 2026 (next business day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply)