Fulshear Police Chief relieved of duty following allegations of misconduct

The Brief Fulshear Police Chief Kenny Seymour has been relieved of duty after a vote by the Fulshear City Council on Tuesday evening. An investigator spoke in front of the city council on Tuesday night saying the documentary evidence is overwhelming to sustain charges of misconduct. The vote to relieve Seymour was unanimous.



Fulshear Police Chief Kenny Seymour has been relieved of duty after a vote by the Fulshear City Council on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

An investigator spoke in front of the city council on Tuesday night saying the documentary evidence is overwhelming to sustain charges of misconduct.

Photo of Kenny Seymour (Source: City of Fulshear website)

One city council member could be heard saying they have listened to the defense, the investigator, as well as citizens' comments.

Following further discussion, a motion was made and seconded by the council.

What they're saying:

Randy Connor with City of Fulshear City Council District 5, read a statement prior to the vote saying, "

Trustworthiness is the cornerstone of government at every level. When that trust placed in our elected and appointed officials is violated, the credibility of government is diminished, and in some cases lost altogether. This decision is not a reflection of the many outstanding men and women of the Fulshear Police Department. It is important that we recognize and support the excellent leadership staff, administrative team, and officers who continue to serve our residents with professionalism, dedication, and courage. I believe I speak for everyone seated at this class when I say the police department has and deserves the full support of this council. Our officers deserve strong leadership. Our residents deserve confidence and the integrity of their police department. And our community deserves a police chief who understands that leadership begins with trust, accountability, and personal integrity. Thank you."

What's next:

Following the statement by Connor, the City Council unanimously voted to relieve Seymour of duty.