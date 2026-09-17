Houston City Hall celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with music, cultural pride, and memorial

The Brief Houston City Hall celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with live music and awards honoring local community leaders. The event also included a solemn dedication to Lorenzo Salgado, a Houston resident shot and killed by ICE agents earlier this year. City Controller Chris Hollins used the platform to highlight the vital contributions of Latino residents while calling for stronger community trust and inclusion.



Houston City Hall came alive with music, dance, and cultural pride as the city kicked off its annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, honoring local community leaders while addressing pressing issues affecting the area's growing Latino population.

Honoring the Hispanic Footprint in Houston

Houston City Controller Chris Hollins emphasized the deep roots and vital contributions of the Hispanic community to the nation's fourth-largest city.

"As you all know, Houston is home to one of the largest and fastest growing Hispanic populations in the country," Hollins said during the event. "This community shows up every day in our classrooms and our small businesses, in our restaurants and our hospitals, and in our city government. You simply cannot tell Houston's story without the Hispanic and Latino community."

Remembering Lorenzo Salgado & Addressing ICE Collaboration

Alongside the cultural performances, the event took a solemn tone with a special dedication to Lorenzo Salgado, a Houston resident who was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier this year.

Hollins spoke candidly about the tragedy and raised concerns regarding local law enforcement's collaboration with federal immigration authorities.

"Lorenzo Salgado, an immigrant, a father, a husband, a Houstonian, was murdered in cold blood by ICE agents who have, before and since, worked in partnership with the Houston Police Department as part of official city policy," Hollins said. "Here in Houston, one of the most diverse cities in America, where 1 in 4 residents is an immigrant... our police department has worked with ICE beyond what the law requires in ways that erode trust throughout our neighborhoods, in ways that harm our economy, and that weaken the social fabric that sits at the core of what makes Houston, Houston."

Community Support for the Salgado Family

Salgado's family member, Ronaldo Salgado, while not at the event in-person, expressed gratitude with a video for the outpouring of support the community has offered since the July 7 incident.

"Houston has showed up for me and my family since July 7, especially when it comes to the memorial," Ronaldo Salgado said. "People from all over town, and even from other places around Texas and the United States, have shown up to bring a candle, to bring flowers, or just to simply visit a place and process their emotions and reflect on a life that was lost and something beautiful that could possibly happen as a result of this."

A Vision for Inclusion in Public Service

Hollins reiterated the city's responsibility to protect and serve every resident, regardless of background or legal status.

"Public service is about more than numbers. It's about the people behind those numbers," Hollins added. "It's about ensuring their dignity. And it's about making sure that every Houstonian, no matter where they were born or what language they're comfortable speaking, sees themselves reflected in the future that we're building for our great city."