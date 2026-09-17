Former home of popular Houston venue KAMP hits market for $5.1 million

The Brief The Price Tag: The 0.95-acre commercial lot at 6025 Westheimer Rd., former home of KAMP Houston, is officially listed for sale at $5,099,000. The Property: The site features a 6,000-square-foot second-generation restaurant building, outdoor patio space, and 65 parking spots in the high-traffic Galleria area. What's Next: The property is being marketed for redevelopment or a new restaurant concept, with no pending buyer or permits announced yet.



The real estate that once housed KAMP Houston, a controversial outdoor lounge and restaurant off Westheimer Road, is officially up for sale with a $5.1 million asking price.

(Photo courtesy of KAMP Houston)

The property at 6025 Westheimer Rd., situated just west of the Galleria, was listed for sale through Matthews Real Estate Investment Services following the closure of the venue.

Venue closes after lease talks collapse

Parent company ALife Hospitality Group announced the shutdown in early August 2026. In a statement shared on social media, ownership cited failed lease extension negotiations as a primary factor in the decision to close.

Popular patio destination built loyal following

KAMP Houston gained widespread popularity for its outdoor patio, nightlife scene, and food, drawing heavy crowds during its run.

However, the venue also faced pushback from nearby residents over noise, traffic congestion, and parking issues along the Westheimer corridor.

$5.1M listing opens door for redevelopment

The 0.95-acre site includes a nearly 6,000-square-foot building and 65 parking spots.

Listing documents pitch the site for redevelopment or another restaurant concept, citing high daily traffic counts in the area.

City records do not show any pending permits or buyer agreements for the property, and it remains unclear what will replace the former nightspot.