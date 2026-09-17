The Brief A Jersey Village High School student was taken to the hospital after being cut with a kitchen knife. School officials say it happened during a fight between two students. District administrators and police are investigating.



A Jersey Village High School student was cut with a kitchen knife during a fight on Thursday morning, Cy-Fair ISD officials say.

What we know:

Cy-Fair ISD says administrators and district police responded to a physical altercation between two students on Thursday morning.

The district says that during the incident, a student took out a kitchen knife, cutting another student’s arm. District police officers disarmed and detained the student involved.

The injured student was evaluated by medical personnel at the school and then taken to the hospital for further medical care out of an abundance of caution, the district says.

"Officers secured the area immediately, and normal school operations safely resumed," the district stated.

What we don't know:

Neither of the students involved were identified.

Investigation underway

What's next:

Cy-Fair ISD says district police and campus administrators are conducting a joint investigation.

"Strict legal and disciplinary consequences will be applied in accordance with the CFISD Student Code of Conduct and Texas law," the district said in a statement.