Houston SWAT, HPD serve warrant at used car dealership near Webster

There is a heavy police presence, including Houston SWAT, at a business in the Webster area Thursday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but Houston Police Department officials say a warrant was being served at the Carvibe Houston on Feather Craft Lane.

A SWAT vehicle can be seen outside the vehicle along with police vehicles.

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What we don't know:

The reason for the warrant is not known as of this writing.