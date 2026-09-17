Houston SWAT, HPD serve warrant at used car dealership near Webster
HOUSTON - There is a heavy police presence, including Houston SWAT, at a business in the Webster area Thursday morning.
Details are limited at this time, but Houston Police Department officials say a warrant was being served at the Carvibe Houston on Feather Craft Lane.
A SWAT vehicle can be seen outside the vehicle along with police vehicles.
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What we don't know:
The reason for the warrant is not known as of this writing.
The Source: Information from this article was gathered by the Houston Police Department PIO.