Child left in daycare van in Alvin, case being referred to grand jury

The Brief A grand jury will hear a case following an incident involving a child left in a daycare van on Monday. According to the Alvin Police Department, officers were called out to a daycare around 5:45 p.m. on Davis Bend Road to a child endangerment call. Officials said it was determined that a 5-year-old child was left in a locked van driven by an employee of the day care after being picked up from school.



A grand jury will hear a case following an incident involving a child left in a daycare van on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Alvin Police Department, officers were called out to a daycare around 5:45 p.m. on Davis Bend Road to a child endangerment call.

Officials said it was determined that a 5-year-old child was left in a locked van driven by an employee of the day care after being picked up from school.

Police said the child was uninjured, but had been in the van for an estimated 30-45 minutes.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated the driver miscounted her passengers and then failed to follow protocol in clearing the van upon returning to the day care.

What we don't know:

Officials did not independently verify the name of the daycare involved in the incident.

The employee involved was not identified by authorities.

What's next:

Alvin police said at the request of the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office, the case has been referred to a grand jury for review and consideration of criminal charges.