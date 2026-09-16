Expand / Collapse search

Body reportedly found in body of water in southeast Houston, police investigate

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published September 16, 2026 8:55 AM CDT
Published September 16, 2026 8:55 AM CDT

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating reports of a body found in the southeast Houston area.

According to officials, a body was found near the Willow Creek apartment buildings on Office City Drive in the Pecan Park neighborhood.

Initial reports stated the body was found in a bayou. However, we are waiting for confirmation.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

HoustonTop Stories