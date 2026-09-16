Houston weather: Scattered storms possible on Thursday

The Brief Hot and humid, isolated downpours Scattered storms Thursday Slight dip in humidity Friday; hot weekend



SUMMER HEAT HOLDS

Hot and humid conditions continue Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 90s and rising ragweed pollen. Isolated storms are still possible through early evening. There could be a brief burst of rain with intense lightning that could impact your outdoor plans.

SCATTERED STORMS THURSDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely Thursday as moisture increases. The highest rain chances will be south of Houston near the coast, with downpours, lightning and gusty winds possible in the stronger storms.

BRIEFLY LESS HUMID

Humidity dips Friday, bringing a brief feel of refreshing air, but it will still be hot. The weekend stays mostly sunny and steamy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

ONE AREA TO WATCH IN THE ATLANTIC

Invest 98L has formed in the Atlantic west of Bermuda. The small area of low pressure has a low 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 7 days. This system is not expected to be any type of threat to Texas.