Fulshear Police Chief fired after alleged 'financial entanglement' with captain

The Brief Fulshear Police Chief Kenny Seymour has been relieved of duty after a vote by the Fulshear City Council on Tuesday evening. An investigator spoke in front of the city council on Tuesday night saying the documentary evidence is overwhelming to sustain charges of misconduct. The vote to relieve Seymour was unanimous.



The Fulshear City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to fire Police Chief Kenny Seymour following a months-long investigation into allegations of misconduct, including an alleged inappropriate relationship with a department captain.

What happened during Fulshear City Council meeting?

What we know:

An investigator presented the finding to the council and said the documentary evidence was overwhelming to sustain charges of misconduct.

The investigator said the basis of the investigation began on June 9, when the Fulshear city management received an anonymous letter questioning how many times a police captain had been promoted since 2014.

According to the investigator, sworn interrogatory responses from Seymour's divorce case showed a prolonged sexual relationship with the subordinate. The investigator also said Seymour had a financial entanglement with the captain, including providing money for rent, plane tickets, and other expenses.

Seymour's defense attorney, Larry McDougal, questioned the scope and basis of the investigation.

"At some point council, I have to ask the council the very basic question of this investigator, ‘what exactly was Chief Seymour being investigated for?’ I think we all know that, and I think we all know that those were unsustained, unfounded," said Larry McDougal, Seymour's defense attorney,

McDougal also argued the investigation went beyond the bounds of department policy and the complaint.

"And perhaps more importantly, did the investigation remain confined to those allegations?" asked McDougal. "And I think we all know the answer to that, absolutely not."

During the meeting, city attorney Charles Zech explained the city manager can appoint and remove the chief of police with the approval of the city council, who would be subject to the direction and supervision of the city manager. He continued by saying, "The city manager is the supervisor of the chief of police but the hiring and termination of a chief of police is subject to the final recommendation of the city council." He also said Chief Seymour requested that the discussion be held in an open-session meeting.

What they're saying:

Randy Connor with City of Fulshear City Council District 5, read a statement prior to the vote saying,

"Trustworthiness is the cornerstone of government at every level. When that trust placed in our elected and appointed officials is violated, the credibility of government is diminished, and in some cases lost altogether. This decision is not a reflection of the many outstanding men and women of the Fulshear Police Department. It is important that we recognize and support the excellent leadership staff, administrative team, and officers who continue to serve our residents with professionalism, dedication, and courage. I believe I speak for everyone seated at this class when I say the police department has and deserves the full support of this council. Our officers deserve strong leadership. Our residents deserve confidence and the integrity of their police department. And our community deserves a police chief who understands that leadership begins with trust, accountability, and personal integrity. Thank you."

What's next:

As of Wednesday morning, Seymour was still listed as the chief of police on the city's website. City leaders haven't announced who and when his replacement will be appointed.