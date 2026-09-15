Video: Houston County suspect kicks out window, jumps from deputy's truck

The Brief A suspect in Houston County was caught on video kicking out the window of a deputy's vehicle and jumping from the moving truck. The deputy was able to take the man back into custody. Authorities say he is facing additional charges for the escape attempt.



Authorities say a suspect was taken back into custody after he kicked out the back window of a patrol vehicle and jumped from the moving truck while wearing two sets of handcuffs.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the incident on social media this week.

Video shows suspect kicking out window

The backstory:

Authorities say the incident unfolded on Sept. 3 as the sheriff’s office went to a home to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated assault on a public servant.

Authorities say the suspect tried to run but was taken into custody after a short chase. The sheriff’s office used two sets of handcuffs on the man – who is 6’7" tall and 260 pounds.

While in the patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s office says he slipped the cuffs from behind him to in front of him. Video shows him kicking out the back window and then sliding out as the truck is still moving.

The deputy stopped the truck and chased after him.

"Deputy Cruz, though small in stature, is full of grit. She immediately pursued and deployed her taser to bring him back under control and he was then placed in another vehicle and successfully transported to the Houston County Jail. He now faces additional charges for the attempted escape and destruction of our property," the sheriff’s office wrote.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office shared the video to illustrate what deputies face.

"The following video shows some of what our deputies interact with on a daily basis. We routinely see people on their worst days, not their best," the sheriff’s office wrote.