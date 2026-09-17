Houston weather: Scattered storms expected Thursday, watching tropical system
HOUSTON - We’ll have some stormy weather in the Houston-area for Thursday, with most of the rainfall happening in the south.
Storms favor the South
Thursday brings a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially along and south of I-10. Heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible, with storms tapering this evening.
A brief break from humidity
Drier air arrives Friday, bringing a brief feel of refreshing air and keeping heat index values lower. Sunshine returns for the weekend, but it will remain hot, with humidity gradually increasing again.
Atlantic system being watched
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a small system east of Bermuda with a medium chance of development, but it poses no threat to Texas. The rest of the tropics remain quiet for now.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority