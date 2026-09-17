Houston weather: Scattered storms expected Thursday, watching tropical system

The Brief Scattered storms today, mainly south Briefly less humid Friday; sunny and hot this weekend Tropical system in the Atlantic; no threat to Texas



We’ll have some stormy weather in the Houston-area for Thursday, with most of the rainfall happening in the south.

Storms favor the South

Thursday brings a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially along and south of I-10. Heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible, with storms tapering this evening.

A brief break from humidity

Drier air arrives Friday, bringing a brief feel of refreshing air and keeping heat index values lower. Sunshine returns for the weekend, but it will remain hot, with humidity gradually increasing again.

Atlantic system being watched

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a small system east of Bermuda with a medium chance of development, but it poses no threat to Texas. The rest of the tropics remain quiet for now.