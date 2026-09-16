Person found dead in west Harris County while searching for missing man

The Brief A man went missing along Katy Hockley Road on Tuesday morning. Officials say the man went into a wooded area to find a missing piece of a drone. Authorities found a person dead at the scene on Wednesday, but the person hasn't been confirmed to be the missing man.



A person has been found dead while authorities were searching for a missing man in the Katy area on Wednesday.

Katy police scene: Search for missing man

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the scene is on Katy Hockley Road, near SH-99 and West Road.

The sheriff says two men were using a drone in the area Tuesday morning when it crashed in the wooded area near the scene. The men found the drone, but one of the men went missing when he went back to find a missing part of the drone.

Authorities started searching for the man the same day, but they weren't able to find him. They're now back at the scene to continue searching.

Sheriff Gonzalez then shared Wednesday that a person believed to be the missing man was found deceased in the area.

What we don't know:

The missing man has not been named. Sheriff Gonzalez only says the man is 74 years old.

It's not confirmed if the person found dead is the missing man.

This is an ongoing scene. We will update when more information is available.