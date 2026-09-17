Burn ban in effect for parts of Harris County

The Brief A burn ban is in effect for unincorporated parts of Harris County. Outdoor fires other than the ones allowed could lead to fines and/or charges. Anyone who sees unattended fires should call 911.



Harris County leaders have approved a burn ban for certain parts of the county, limiting what outdoor fires are allowed.

Harris County burn ban

What they're saying:

The Harris County Fire Marshal's office announced the ban, saying it's in effect for unincorporated areas of Harris County.

This ban is set to be in effect for 90 days — until December 15 — unless the court extends or ends it.

Officials say the burn ban is due to "prolonged dry conditions in parts of unincorporated Harris County."

While the ban is in effect, officials say the following outdoor fires are the only ones allowed:

Outdoor burning authorized by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Approved ceremonial fires. Non-commercial cooking like backyard cookouts and barbecues. Welding and other "hot work" can be carried out as long as they comply with county fire code regulations.

Other outdoor fires are said to be a violation of the ban. That could lead to a fine of up to $500, or charges, if the fire damages property without the owner's approval.

What you can do:

Officials say certain outdoor activities during dry conditions could potentially lead to wildfires.

During the ban, it's advised that people in the area do the following:

Don't put out cigarettes on any vegetation (grass, mulch, potted plants, etc.)

Don't park your vehicle in tall grass or leaves.

Make sure the safety chains on your trailers don't drag on roads.

Don't put a grill on dry grass.

When grilling, only use lighter fluid made for grilling.

If you see a fire unattended, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

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