$100M lawsuit filed against Memorial Hermann, ex-employee over hidden bathroom cameras

The Brief A class action lawsuit is asking for $100 million after hidden cameras were discovered in two restrooms at Memorial Hermann Woodlands Medical Center. The hospital's former patient care director was arrested earlier this year and charged with seven counts of invasive visual recording. The lawsuit states it was filed "on behalf of thousands of individuals from in and around Texas."



A class action lawsuit is calling for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and the hospital's former patient care director to pay $100 million after the employee was accused of placing hidden cameras in the hospital's restrooms.

Memorial Hermann, former employee sued

What we know:

Court documents state Robert Shrader placed cameras in the restrooms of Memorial Hermann Medical Center in the Woodlands to "engage in mass offensive and disgusting acts of voyeurism."

Shrader was arrested earlier this year after maintenance workers found a hidden camera in one of the restrooms. A second camera was later found in another restroom.

The lawsuit states it was filed "on behalf of thousands of individuals from in and around Texas." It specifically names several employees who worked at the hospital.

"Thousands of individuals have passed through the Defendant Memorial Hermann's facilities and used their restrooms at the time Defendant Shrader was employed by Defendant Memorial Hermann," court documents state. "Whether members of the class were employees, contractors, guests, patients, or other property visitors, they were all subjected to the same invasion of privacy."

The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs suffered an invasion of privacy, emotional distress and embarrassment.

Hidden cameras found in hospital restrooms

The backstory:

Authorities said more than 300 images were found on SD cards found inside Shrader's desk and in a camera recovered from one of the restrooms.

Shrader was charged with seven counts of invasive visual recording.

Investigators said cameras were found in a second floor restroom across from the labor and delivery unit and in a third floor restroom inside the Medical Surgical Unit.

Shrader was arrested and is currently out on bond.

Memorial Hermann response

The other side:

"We intend to vigorously defend ourselves in this matter. The criminal conduct undertaken by the former employee occurred outside the scope of his employment, contrary to our policy and without our knowledge."