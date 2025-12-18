Missing 14-year-old last seen in northeast Harris County
ATASCOCITA, Texas - Harris County Precinct 4 authorities are calling on residents to help find a missing teen who was last seen in Atascocita earlier this week.
Harris County missing: Trinity Sanders
Trinity Sanders missing (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)
What we know:
According to Constable Mark Herman, 14-year-old Trinity Sanders was last seen at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Leafy Bough Court, near Will Clayton Parkway and Silver Bend Drive.
Sanders was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweapants, and furry black boots. She was carrying a backpack, and she has a birthmark on her left arm.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding where Trinity Sanders may be.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Precinct 4 Constable's Office (281-376-3472) and mention case number 2512-02138.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office