Missing 14-year-old last seen in northeast Harris County

The Brief Authorities say Trinity Sanders was last seen Monday morning in Atascocita. Sanders was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and furry black boots. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.



Harris County Precinct 4 authorities are calling on residents to help find a missing teen who was last seen in Atascocita earlier this week.

Harris County missing: Trinity Sanders

Trinity Sanders missing (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

What we know:

According to Constable Mark Herman, 14-year-old Trinity Sanders was last seen at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Leafy Bough Court, near Will Clayton Parkway and Silver Bend Drive.

Sanders was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweapants, and furry black boots. She was carrying a backpack, and she has a birthmark on her left arm.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where Trinity Sanders may be.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Precinct 4 Constable's Office (281-376-3472) and mention case number 2512-02138.