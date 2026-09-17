Houston crime: Thieves use sledgehammer to steal $10K in rare Pokémon merchandise

The Brief Four suspects used a sledgehammer to break into Mad Rats Toys in West Houston, stealing $10,000 worth of Pokémon merchandise and causing $10,000 in store damage. The thieves shattered display cases and swept through the store in just two minutes, targeting rare cards, PSA slabs, and specialty expansion sets. Houston police have arrested two of the suspects and are currently searching for the remaining individuals involved.



Houston police have arrested two suspects and are searching for others after an overnight break-in at a West Houston card shop left the business with thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon inventory and heavy property damage.

The burglary targeted Mad Rats Toys, a local gathering hub for trading card game enthusiasts on the city's west side.

Caught on Camera: Sledgehammer Attack

According to store management and security footage, the break-in occurred around 2:20 a.m. They say four suspects pulled up to the location in a getaway vehicle before using a sledgehammer to breach the storefront.

Photo from surveillance video

"We saw them break in, six times hitting the window with a sledgehammer," said Alex Vu, Operation and Social Marketing Manager at Mad Rats Toys. "One stayed in the getaway car, and then three of them came through the window after they smashed it."

Photo from surveillance video showing the break in

High-Value TCG Cards and PSA Slabs Stolen

Vu says the entire operation seemed calculated. In roughly two minutes, the thieves swept through the store, shattering three glass display cases and making off with high-value merchandise.

Among the stolen items were several high-value Pokémon sets—including 30th Anniversary Celebrations, Elite Trainer Boxes (ETBs), and specialty boxes such as Pitch Black, Chaos Rising, and Perfect Order. The culprits also stole thousands of dollars worth of graded PSA slabs and individual cards displayed on shelves.

In total, the business estimates $10,000 in stolen product alongside an additional $10,000 in property damage caused to the building and display cases.

A Blow to the Local Gaming Community

Beyond the financial loss, the break-in is a blow to a shop that prides itself on serving as a neighborhood haven for tabletop gamers. Mad Rats Toys hosts regular events not just for Pokémon collectors, but also for players of Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and One Piece.

"It’s all about the community—just having a good time, making sure they’re okay, and having a safe space," Vu said.

Search for Suspects Continues

Houston police confirmed that two suspects have been detained. The search continues for the remaining two individuals involved in the heist.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in or the identity of the remaining suspects is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.