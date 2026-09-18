Houston shooting: Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Northside/Northline area

The Brief An arrest has been made following a deadly weekend shooting that occurred in Houston's Northside/Northline area. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 17-year-old Anthony Castro was identified as the suspect and charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Victor Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the Harris County Violent Criminals Apprehension Team and partners arrested Castro and booked him into the Harris County Jail.



An arrest has been made following a weekend shooting that occurred in Houston's Northside/Northline area.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 17-year-old Anthony Castro was identified as the suspect and charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Victor Gonzalez.

17-year-old Anthony Castro (Source: Ed Gonzalez/X)

Gonzalez said the Harris County Violent Criminals Apprehension Team and partners arrested Castro and booked him into the Harris County Jail.

The backstory:

Authorities said on Sunday, Gonzalez met with Castro at a location to sell property.

During the meetup, officials said Gonzalez was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

Officials said the suspects fled in a vehicle with Gonzalez following them as he was on the phone giving the emergency dispatcher their direction of travle before he stated he has been shot.

Gonzalez was later pronounced dead near the intersection of John Alber Road and Downey Street.

Victor Gonzalez

What they're saying:

On FOX 26 news at 9 p.m. on Thursday night, FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann spoke with Gonzalez's stepsister, Lissandra Gonzalez, who described him as a loving brother who always made her feel supported.

"I've always seen him as my brother. He is the sweetest, kindest person I've ever met," she said. "He was always a sweet person, always giving me gifts, and always giving a hug whenever he would see me."

Lissandra said she is still struggling to come to terms with his death.

"I couldn't believe it. At first, I thought it was fake. I thought it was just a lie. I thought I was living a nightmare," she said.

She shared that the last time she saw her brother was the day before he was killed.

"I love you," she recalled him telling her before giving her a hug.

She said she had no idea it would be their final goodbye.

"If I knew I was, I would have given him a big, stronger hug," she said.

Lissandra said she will miss his hugs, love and encouragement the most.

"His hugs and his love, his comfort for me," she said. "He wants me to succeed in my future, and I'll always carry that in my heart."