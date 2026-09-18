Houston shooting: METRO investigating shooting on bus in Upper Kirby area

The Brief Authorities are on the scene following a shooting near a Houston METRO bus stop in the Upper Kirby area. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Westheimer and Timmons. Authorities stated at least one person has been shot and a woman is in custody.



An investigation is now underway following a shooting on a Houston METRO bus in the Upper Kirby area.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Westheimer and Timmons.

Officials said a traffic enforcement officer working in the area was approached by several citizens saying there was a fight and a shooting on a METRO bus down the block.

The officer, along with Houston METRO officials responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot one time in the finger. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Houston police said a woman, who is believed to be the suspected shooter, was also located.

Authorities believe there was a fight on the bus and a weapon was displayed during the fight. It's unclear who displayed the weapon, but then there was a fight over the weapon.

Houston METRO said in a release on Friday evening, the suspected shooter and the victim appeared to be acquainted.

The suspected shooter is in custody and the weapon has been recovered.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Houston police said METRO is taking over the investigation into the shooting.

What we don't know:

The ages of the suspected shooter and victim weren't provided by Houston police.