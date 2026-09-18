Houston Heights shooting: Man found dead near METRO bus stop on Cavalcade Street

The Brief A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the Houston Heights area. Houston police found the man suffering gunshot wounds at a METRO bus stop on Cavalcade Street near Northwood Street Investigators are looking for surveillance video to determine what led to the shooting.



A shooting in the Houston Heights area has left one man dead and the Houston Police Department is trying to piece together what happened.

Man found shot dead at METRO bus stop

What we know:

Around 2:30 a.m., Houston police officers responded to reports of a shooting on West Cavalcade Street near the intersection of Northwood Street.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot at the METRO bus stop. First responders with the Houston Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to HPD Lieutenant A. Ali, a vehicle was involved in the incident.

Investigators are searching surrounding neighborhoods for surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

They are unsure about the circumstances surrounding the vehicle involved.