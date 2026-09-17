Harris County crime: Family speaks out after man shot, killed while following robbery suspect

The Brief A family is heartbroken after 34-year-old Victor Thomas Gonzalez was murdered in north Harris County. Investigators say Gonzalez was robbed at gunpoint, called 911 and then was shot while following the suspect. His family is now speaking out about the tragedy, remembering Gonzalez as a sweet and loving person who will be deeply missed. At last check, no arrests have been made in connection with Gonzalez's murder.



A family is heartbroken after 34-year-old Victor Thomas Gonzalez was murdered in north Harris County.

What we know:

Investigators say he was robbed at gunpoint, called 911 and then was shot while following the suspect.

His family is now speaking out about the tragedy, remembering Gonzalez as a sweet and loving person who will be deeply missed.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Gonzalez met with a suspect on September 13 to sell property.

During the transaction, investigators say Gonzalez was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects drove away, and Gonzalez called 911 and followed them. While speaking with dispatchers, he provided their direction of travel before reporting that he had been shot.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m.

Deputies were able to ping Gonzalez's phone and locate him along John Alber Road near Bauman Road.

Gonzalez died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke exclusively with Gonzalez's stepsister, Lissandra Gonzalez, who described him as a loving brother who always made her feel supported.

"I've always seen him as my brother. He is the sweetest, kindest person I've ever met," she said. "He was always a sweet person, always giving me gifts, and always giving a hug whenever he would see me."

Lissandra said she is still struggling to come to terms with his death.

"I couldn't believe it. At first, I thought it was fake. I thought it was just a lie. I thought I was living a nightmare," she said.

She shared that the last time she saw her brother was the day before he was killed.

"I love you," she recalled him telling her before giving her a hug.

She said she had no idea it would be their final goodbye.

"If I knew I was, I would have given him a big, stronger hug," she said.

Lissandra said she will miss his hugs, love and encouragement the most.

"His hugs and his love, his comfort for me," she said. "He wants me to succeed in my future, and I'll always carry that in my heart."

Community rallies around grieving family

As the family continues to mourn, Lissandra said the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming.

She said people have reached out to share stories about how her brother impacted their lives, while others have donated to support the family.

"Knowing that people are donating for him and his family, supporting them warms my heart," she said. "It's beautiful knowing that so many people loved him and cared for him."

Despite their grief, Lissandra said the family is trying to stay strong and honor Gonzalez by continuing to move forward.

"Thomas wanted us to be successful, to keep going even when things got hard. So that's what we're doing for him," she said.

What's next:

At last check, no arrests have been made in connection with Gonzalez's murder.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a teenager was detained at the scene for questioning. Detectives are still following leads as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.