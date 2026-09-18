19-year-old arrested for another's shooting death on I-45

The Brief 19-year-old Eddie Lopez Jr. was arrested for the death of 19-year-old Rafael Martinez Jr. Someone shot at a vehicle on I-45, killing Martinez. Anyone with more information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another 19-year-old on a north Harris County highway.

Arrest for Houston I-45 shooting

What we know:

Houston Police announced Friday that 19-year-old Eddie Lopez Jr. was arrested for the death of 19-year-old Rafael Martinez Jr.

Records confirm that Lopez is in Harris County custody on a murder charge. His bond has not been set at this time, but the District Attorney's Office has filed a motion for a hearing to deny bond.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. on August 9 on I-45 near Greens Road.

Police said previously that someone pulled up next to a pickup and opened fire. At least three people were inside the vehicle that was fired on.

Police responded to the shooting call and were flagged by the people who were in the vehicle. Paramedics took Martinez to a hospital, but he was pronounced deceased the following day.

What we don't know:

Other details about the shooting are not available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)