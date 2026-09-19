'Fiestas Patrias' Parade kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in Downtown Houston

The Brief Hispanic Heritage Month is under way in Houston, kicking off with the colorful "Fiestas Patrias" parade downtown. Parade Co-Grand Marshal Johnny Mata highlighted the community's emotional unity and impressive growth, noting that the diverse gathering proves "we're not going away." Hispanic Heritage Month runs through October 15.



Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and the celebration shows no sign of slowing down! The vibrant "Fiestas Patrias" parade aims to bring together generations of Houstonians to honor culture, community, and tradition.

Celebrating Heritage and Community

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The annual parade filled the streets of downtown with music, traditional attire, colorful floats, and high-energy performances, drawing thousands of spectators to kick off the month-long national observation.

This year’s celebration highlighted not only long-standing traditions but also the remarkable growth of the local community over the years.

"When the parade and festivities first began, our population wasn't that big," said Co-Grand Marshal Johnny Mata. "But the growth of the diversity within the Latino community is so impressive."

Mata emphasized how meaningful it is to see community members of all ages coming together to honor their roots and stand strong together.

"It’s very emotional to see the generations come together," Mata shared. "And of course, now that, as many know, diversity is being challenged, I think it shows that we're not going away."

More Celebrations Ahead

The Fiestas Patrias parade is just one of many events taking place across the Houston area to mark Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15.