The Brief Jeffrey Downing pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor. Downing has been placed on probation and has to register as a sex offender. Downing's charge consisted of him talking online to an undercover agent who posed as a teen.



A former Houston Rodeo staff member has been placed on probation after records say he pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor.

Former Houston Rodeo lawyer pleads guilty to soliciting minor

What we know:

Records show that 48-year-old Jeffrey Downing pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday. He has been sentenced to five years of "Deferred Adjudication Community Supervision."

While under supervision, records say Downing has to register as a sex offender for 10 years. His registration process was set to start on Thursday.

The backstory:

Downing was the General Counsel for RodeoHouston.

According to previous reports, in April 2024, Downing began talking to an undercover official who was posing online as a 15-year-old girl. He reportedly sent explicit photos to the "minor" and asked her for photos.

PREVIOUS: General Counsel for Houston Rodeo accused of sending explicit images to minor