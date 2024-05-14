General Counsel for Houston rodeo accused of sending explicit images to minor

A Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo staff member has been arrested and charged with crimes related to explicit activity with a minor.

Jeffrey Neil Downing, 45, was the General Counsel for the RodeoHouston. According to Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.

According to Constable Rosen, Downing began talking with an undercover official using the persona of a 15-year-old girl.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Downing was accused of engaging in explicit online communications with a minor, requesting sexual images from a minor, and allegedly sending images of his genitals to someone believed to be a minor.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gave this statement:

"We have been informed of the serious allegations against Mr. Downing. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly organization with strong moral values that we strive to uphold and instill in every employee. Following our learning of these charges, Mr. Downing has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation."

Downing is currently booked in the Harris County Jail.