A teacher at Tompkins High School was arrested Monday morning and faces allegations of possessing and producing thousands of child pornography images, some of which were taken at the school, investigators said.

James Stone, the teacher, was taken into custody and appeared in court where a judge set his bond at $900,000 — $100,000 for each of his nine counts.

Jacquelyn Aluotto, an advocate with No Trafficking Zone, expressed her frustration with the system. "There’s a very broken system in keeping our children safe from sex crimes at school," Aluotto said. "We are seeing these allegations of teachers that are producing CSAM, which is beyond reprehensible."

CSAM stands for Child Sexual Abuse Material, which encompasses commercial sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking. Advocates like Aluotto have worked to support the passage of Senate Bill 1831, known as the "No Trafficking Zone Act." The law imposes increased penalties for crimes committed on or near school premises and during school functions. If convicted, the penalty ranges from 25 to 99 years in prison.

"Predators often get a slap on the wrist. They plead down to lesser offenses and sometimes serve as little as nine months in jail, sometimes only probation or nothing at all," Aluotto added.

Aluotto stressed the gravity of the situation. "Parents send their children to school to learn and be safe, not for them to be exploited or trafficked by the system or those in power," Aluotto said.

In light of these allegations, No Trafficking Zone encourages community awareness by offering resources on signs of grooming that minors and parents should be aware of.

Recognizing grooming signs for sex trafficking can be crucial for intervention. Some common signs include:

Isolation: The trafficker may isolate the victim from family, friends, or community support.

Control: They might exert control over the victim's finances, identification documents, or movements.

Exploitation: The trafficker may exploit vulnerabilities such as poverty, homelessness, or past trauma.

Gifts and Favors: Offering gifts, attention, or promises of a better life as a means of manipulation.

Relationship Development: Building a relationship based on trust and emotional dependence before introducing exploitative activities.

Predatory behaviors and tactics are methods used by individuals to exploit others for personal gain, often at the expense of the victim's well-being. Some common predatory behaviors and tactics include:

Grooming: Establishing trust and rapport with the victim to manipulate and control them over time.

Isolation: Physically or emotionally isolating the victim from their support network, making them more vulnerable and dependent.

Manipulation: Using emotional manipulation, flattery, or coercion to persuade the victim into compliance.

Exploitation of Vulnerabilities: Identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities such as financial difficulties, emotional instability, or past trauma.

Deception: Lying or misrepresenting intentions or circumstances to gain the victim's trust or compliance.

Intimidation: Using threats, aggression, or violence to instill fear and compliance in the victim.

Gaslighting: Manipulating the victim into doubting their own perceptions, memory, or sanity, which makes them easier to control.

Control of Information: Limiting the victim's access to information or controlling the narrative to maintain power and control.

These behaviors and tactics are often used by predators in various contexts, including, but not limited to, online grooming, human trafficking, domestic abuse, and financial scams. Recognizing these signs is essential for protecting oneself and others from exploitation and harm.

These signs, among others, could indicate potential grooming for sex trafficking. If you suspect someone is being trafficked, it's essential to report it to the authorities or a trusted organization for assistance.