Katy ISD teacher charged with 10 counts of child pornography, admits to producing images himself

By
Published  May 13, 2024 4:03pm CDT
Katy
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A Katy ISD teacher was charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

James Paul Stone was arrested on Monday, May 13th after Constable Ryan Gable’s Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at his home. 

The investigation stemmed from the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Internet Crimes Against Children Detective’s undercover investigation related to the possession or promotion of child pornography on the dark web.

Thousands of images of child pornography were recovered from the home, including several images that Stone admitted to producing himself. The images found include images he admitted to taking while on school grounds, at beaches, and local swimming pools around the Katy area. 

Stone was immediately arrested and transported to the Fort Bend County Jail. 

 Stone was charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Katy ISD has been informed of Stone’s arrest. They released the following statement regarding Stone's arrest: 

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Criminal Investigations Division has reason to believe several victims are associated with this case. 

If you have any information related to this case or its potential victims, you are urged to contact the lead investigator of the case, Detective Ashley Walker with the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s office, via email at ASHLEY.WALKER@MCTX.ORG Detective Walker can also be reached at (281) 364-4211.