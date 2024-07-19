Authorities in Harris County have shut down an illegal game room on Hollister Street.

According to a release, investigators with Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigative Division received tips about illegal gambling at an establishment located in the 16700 block of Hollister Street.

Officials said an undercover investigation confirmed there was illegal gambling occurring at the business, and a search warrant was obtained.

During the operation, officials stated that over $14,584 in suspected gambling proceeds, numerous illegal gambling devices, and documentation supporting illegal gambling were seized from the establishment.

Criminal charges have been filed against the business employees, Son Van Nguyen and Thanh Van Nguyen, for possession of gambling device paraphernalia.

Authorities stated illegal gambling establishments attract a wide variety of criminal activity that puts the community's safety at risk.

Herman is reminding the public that illegal gambling establishments operate contrary to the peace and dignity of the State of Texas. The proceeds from these establishments are used to fund very serious criminal enterprises.

Constable Mark Herman said, "If you suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or on-line at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously."