Tours of Battleship Texas being offered to the public starting this month

Starting May 4, the Battleship Texas Foundation is offering an exclusive tour every Sunday in May and June. The Normandy Tour is by reservation only and will focus on the role of the ship in the WWII D-Day invasion of Normandy.

Battleship Texas tours being offered to the public

The USS Texas is the last remaining battleship to participate in the invasion.

Participants should expect to be on the ship for about two hours and should be prepared to climb up and down several steep stairways. You will be required to wear hardhats and safety glasses as the ship is still busy with renovations.

Tickets are $100 and the funds will go right back into restoring the historic ship.

For more information, click here.