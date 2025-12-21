Victim found shot, killed at Gulfton apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was reportedly found dead at a Gulfton apartment complex.
Houston crime: Glenmont Drive apartment shooting
What we know:
Police say a call came in at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a complex on Glenmont Drive, near Renwick Drive and Gulfton Street.
First responders were responding to a medical call, but when they arrived, they found a male between apartments with a gunshot wound.
HPD Homicide detectives are investigating.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this shooting can call the HPD Homicide division at 713-308-3600.
The Source: Houston Police Department