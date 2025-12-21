Victim found shot, killed at Gulfton apartment complex, police say

The Brief First responders were at a complex on Glenmont Drive for a reported medical call. The victim was reportedly found shot between apartments. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.



An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was reportedly found dead at a Gulfton apartment complex.

Houston crime: Glenmont Drive apartment shooting

What we know:

Police say a call came in at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a complex on Glenmont Drive, near Renwick Drive and Gulfton Street.

First responders were responding to a medical call, but when they arrived, they found a male between apartments with a gunshot wound.

HPD Homicide detectives are investigating.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the HPD Homicide division at 713-308-3600.