Victim found shot, killed at Gulfton apartment complex, police say

By
Published  December 21, 2025 2:48pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • First responders were at a complex on Glenmont Drive for a reported medical call.
    • The victim was reportedly found shot between apartments.
    • Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was reportedly found dead at a Gulfton apartment complex.

Houston crime: Glenmont Drive apartment shooting

What we know:

Police say a call came in at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a complex on Glenmont Drive, near Renwick Drive and Gulfton Street.

First responders were responding to a medical call, but when they arrived, they found a male between apartments with a gunshot wound. 

HPD Homicide detectives are investigating.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the HPD Homicide division at 713-308-3600.

