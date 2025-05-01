Houston-area neurologist charged with online solicitation of a minor

The Brief A Houston-area neurologist has been charged with online solicitation of a minor. 43-year-old Dr. Jason Robert Thonhoff was arrested Thursday The Precinct One Constable's Office asks anyone with information regarding Thonhoff interacting with minors to contact deputies at 713-222-4929.



A Houston-area neurologist is charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 office.

Houston-area neurologist charged with online solicitation

Officials said 43-year-old Dr. Jason Robert Thonhoff was arrested Thursday by the constable's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Court records stated the investigation began in 2023 and documented an array of sexually explicit actions by Thonhoff as recently as late April, as he sought to prey on a deputy posing as a teenage girl.

Dr. Jason Robert Thonhoff

What they're saying:

"Let this be a warning to predators: we patrol cyberspace and we will catch you," Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable for Precinct 1 said. "We will do all we can to protect the most vulnerable members of our society."

What you can do:

The Precinct One Constable's Office asks anyone with information regarding Thonhoff interacting with minors to contact deputies at 713-222-4929.