2 Texas men admit to $700K multistate ATM robbery ring

article

The Brief Two Texas men pleaded guilty to a multistate robbery spree involving disabling ATMs and assaulting repair technicians to steal cash. The duo stole over $700,000 across Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Texas, and Maine before being apprehended with stolen firearms and cash in Mississippi. Sentencing is scheduled for April, with federal prosecutors recommending at least 10 years in prison and $768,900 in restitution.



Two Texas men have pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery and two counts of attempted bank robbery for a multistate robbery scheme in which they disabled ATMs and assaulted repair technicians to steal cash, federal prosecutors said.

What we know:

In an announcement by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd, 22-year-old Ahmon Hogg of Humble, Texas, and 23-year-old Seth Coles-Body of Houston, were part of a robbery ring that operated across the country.

The two men are scheduled to be sentenced in April.

According to plea agreements, Hogg and Coles-Body disabled Bank of America ATMs and then confronted technicians who arrived to fix the machines, demanding the cash cassettes.

Timeline:

On Dec. 23 and 24, 2024, the pair targeted machines that were being loaded with cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.

In Renton, Washington, they disabled a Bank of America ATM and confronted a technician who arrived to repair it. Prosecutors said the men brandished a screwdriver and demanded the technician open the machine and hand over the cash containers.

The technician refused to open the machine and escaped after a struggle.

The next day in Vancouver, Washington, a technician repairing a disabled Bank of America ATM was approached by the two men. They intimidated the victim and grabbed five cash cassettes filled with money before fleeing into a car similar to the one seen in the Renton incident.

The defendants also admitted to disabling another Bank of America ATM in Battle Ground, Washington, that same day.

Dig deeper:

While those investigations were ongoing, Hogg and Coles-Body were linked to ATM tampering cases on Jan. 3, 2025, in the Phoenix, Arizona area involving Bank of America and Wells Fargo machines. Phoenix police stopped the men while they were attempting to rob one of the disabled ATMs.

Prosecutors said the men committed another robbery on March 7, 2025, in Redmond, Washington. After a technician opened a disabled Bank of America ATM, two robbers ran up and stole cash containers. Five damaged cash containers were later recovered along Highway 520. Days later, U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped Coles-Body and seized about $209,000 in cash.

Local perspective:

In May 2025, the men returned to Houston and robbed a Wells Fargo ATM while a technician was making repairs, authorities said. Coles-Body rushed the technician, causing injuries, and the pair stole about $117,000 before abandoning their car nearby.

Big picture view:

In June 2025, prosecutors said, the men disabled ATMs in Tigard and Hillsboro, Oregon, and robbed a customer who had just used a different machine.

On June 30, 2026, the two disabled a Bank of America ATM in South Portland, Maine, and beat a technician who was making repairs, stealing $47,000. The men were later arrested during a traffic stop in Jackson, Mississippi. Authorities said they found stolen firearms and large amounts of cash in the vehicle.

What's next:

Under the plea agreements, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of approximately 10 years in prison, or the high end of the federal sentencing guidelines range, whichever is higher.

The defense has agreed to seek a sentence within the range calculated by the judge. The charges of bank robbery and attempted bank robbery each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Hogg and Coles-Body have agreed to pay $768,900 in restitution and cover additional damages, including medical expenses for injured technicians.

What we know:

The case was investigated by FBI offices in Vancouver, Phoenix and Houston, along with state and local law enforcement agencies.