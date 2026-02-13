Downtown Houston gets a cooling makeover ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The Brief Cooling projects are underway in downtown Houston, as the city prepares for the FIFA World Cup. The projects along Texas Avenue and Main Street include 113 trees and 12 shade structures to reduce heat. Construction is expected to be finished by June.



Houston’s heat is no joke, and with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the city is taking action to help residents and visitors stay cool. Construction is now underway in downtown Houston as part of a major effort to lower temperatures and create more comfortable walking corridors in preparation for the big event.

Cooling city streets

What we know:

Two major projects are in progress along Main Street and Texas Avenue. The goal: transform the area into what leaders are calling a "cool corridor."

The City of Houston, in partnership with Downtown Houston+, is installing 113 new trees and 12 artistic steel shade structures. These additions are specifically designed to provide relief from direct sunlight and reduce surface temperatures along some of downtown’s busiest pedestrian routes.

"The idea is really to make Main Street and Texas Avenue a cool corridor," said Houston City Council Member Mario Castillo.

According to city officials, installing shade structures can lower temperatures directly by as much as 10 degrees, sometimes even more. Cooling the pavement also plays a major role by reducing the heat that radiates upward and reflects onto pedestrians.

In addition to the shade installations, the city is adding vegetation throughout the area to further improve cooling and enhance the overall streetscape.

$3 million investment

By the numbers:

The cooling features will cost $3 million. Funding comes from a combination of federal grants, the Downtown Redevelopment Authority, and the CenterPoint Energy Foundation.

Once completed, the cooling features will stretch across more than 20 blocks in the heart of downtown Houston.

Preparing for big crowds

What they're saying:

Officials say these upgrades are important as Houston prepares to host World Cup matches at NRG Stadium. Large crowds are expected to move through downtown before and after games, particularly along the light rail system, along Main Street.

"Having a cool and comfortable experience on Main Street where the light rail system is located was important to accomplish in time for the World Cup," said Cassie Hoeperich, Downtown Houston+.

What’s Next

Construction is expected to be completed by June, just in time to welcome international visitors and give Houstonians a more comfortable downtown experience during the hottest months of the year.

In a city known for intense summer heat, these cooling upgrades aim to make downtown not just ready for the World Cup, but more enjoyable for years to come.