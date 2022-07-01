Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.
Children living near fracking sites have higher rate of cancer, Yale study finds
Researchers looked at nearly 2,500 Pennsylvania children, 405 of whom were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which is the most common type of pediatric cancer.
Great white shark encounters are increasing due to climate change
Scientists say that rising water temperatures due to climate change are allowing juvenile sharks to expand their territory.
Millions more Americans will broil in extreme heat by 2053, study finds
Roughly 8 million Americans are expected to experience a heat index within the "Extreme Danger" category this year. Researchers said that by 2053, that number is expected to increase to 107 million.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
Inflation Reduction Act: Biden signs massive climate and health care bill
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill, which includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change.
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use by 15 percent
Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.
Many in US doubt their own impact on climate, AP-NORC poll finds
Only about half of Americans polled say their actions have an effect on climate change, compared with two-thirds in 2019. Some noted how it's a lower priority compared with other issues like inflation and food and drug costs.
Melting ice is likely causing Earth to spin faster; Here’s why that’s a problem for timekeepers
The retired Naval Observatory director of time explains why timekeepers around the world are still trying to figure out how to incorporate the increasing speed recorded over the past five years.
EPA investigating Texas agency over discrimation against minorities
The federal government is now investigating a Texas agency after claims that it is discriminating against minorities, specifically when it decides where to put new concrete batch plants in Harris County.
20% of U.S. households with a dishwasher don’t even use it; here's why that may be bad
As concern for the world’s water scarcity grows, some consumer goods companies are pushing for households to “skip the rinse” entirely.
Tonga volcano spews enough water into stratosphere to fill 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools
Researchers noted that the volcanic eruption could weaken the ozone layer.
Kamala Harris announces $1 billion to US states for flooding, extreme heat
The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.
Sprite retiring its signature green plastic bottles after more than 60 years
Coca-Cola will begin transitioning to the new Sprite bottles on Aug. 1 in North America. Here’s what the more environmentally-friendly packaging looks like.
Manchin says deal reached with Schumer on tax and climate bill
In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt.
Biden announces modest climate actions promising more to come
“Let me be clear,” Biden said. "Climate change is an emergency, and in the coming weeks I’m going to use the power I have as president to turn these words into formal, official government actions.
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ catch: Tennessee teen reels in rare white catfish
“Most anglers fish their entire lives and never see one. I am 67 years old, have boated literally tens of thousands of catfish over the years and it was the first I'd ever seen in person,” the boat's captain said.
TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas
TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas.
Electric vehicle battery myths v. facts: The debate over ‘green’
As demand for electric vehicles grows, innovation follows and companies are looking at more environmentally friendly options when it comes to the controversial manufacturing of EV batteries.
World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead
As water levels drop at both Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream on the Arizona-Utah line, states in the U.S. West increasingly face deeper cuts to their supply from the Colorado River.