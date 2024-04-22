Celebrate Earth Day: Easy ways you can help preserve our planet

April 22 is Earth Day . Started in 1970, the day celebrates our home and promotes efforts aimed at protecting the environment.

Countless people are working every day to preserve our planet.

While most people enjoy spending time sunning on the beach , some volunteer to restore sand dunes by planting seagrass. The plants help secure sand along the coast and help protect the delicate environment from hurricanes.

REBUILDING SAND DUNES FOR EARTH DAY

Volunteers are also helping remove hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash from the water, including a non-profit group in Hawaii . The group uses two missions a year to troll for trash floating in the Pacific Ocean.

On the mainland, scuba divers plunged into the iconic blue waters of Lake Tahoe to remove underwater trash by hand. In all, more than 25,000 pounds of junk was removed from the lake. Among the garbage that was found was a Walkman, a bathtub and lamp posts.

Easy ways you can help preserve Earth

FILE - The sun rises beyond the sprawling temporary lake at Badwater Basin salt flats, which was caused by flooding in August from Tropical Storm Hilary, at the recently reopened Death Valley National Park on October 23, 2023 in Death Valley National

Here are some tips to help safeguard our home with choices you make every day. Some of these suggestions are so easy that maybe we can all follow them year-round.

Get an appreciation of nature by visiting a national park

Use a reusable water bottle instead of a single-use plastic one

Reuse your grocery bags or purchase a fabric one and keep it in the car.

Work from home instead of commuting or even opt for a meat-free lunch to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions

Choose biodegradable poop bags for the next dog walk. Or even better, get biodegradable poop paper. Buying in bulk for man's best friend also cuts down on packaging.

