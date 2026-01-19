One year after fire, SHAPE Community Center still working to reopen Live Oak location

The Brief One year after an electrical fire damaged the SHAPE Community Center’s Live Oak location in Houston’s Third Ward, leaders say they’re still working toward reopening. Executive Director and co-founder DeLoyd Parker says progress is being made, but the organization still needs major support to bring the Live Oak facility fully back online. Parker says it will take about $2 million to reopen the location and restore the space that has served the community for decades.



One year after an electrical fire damaged the SHAPE Community Center’s Live Oak location in Houston’s Third Ward, leaders say they’re still working toward reopening.

Executive Director and co-founder DeLoyd Parker says progress is being made, but the organization still needs major support to bring the Live Oak facility fully back online. Parker says it will take about $2 million to reopen the location and restore the space that has served the community for decades.

While the rebuild continues, Parker says SHAPE is still serving the community out of the Harambe Community Center on Almeda, offering programs that include childcare, youth programming, and community events — though he says the smaller space limits what the organization can do compared to the Live Oak site.

Parker also says the community has stepped up in a variety of ways during the rebuilding process, including donating money and contributing items for the center’s future reopening — such as office furniture, storage support, and equipment.

SHAPE is also raising money through donations and a program allowing supporters to sponsor an engraved brick that will be placed at the center once it reopens.

What we know:

SHAPE leaders say the Live Oak location remains closed as restoration continues, and they estimate it will take roughly $2 million to fully reopen. In the meantime, the organization is continuing to operate and provide services from the Harambe Community Center on Almeda. FOX26 reported in December that the center was offering limited services out of the Harambee building.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear when the Live Oak location will reopen or how soon the remaining funding needs to be secured to complete the project.