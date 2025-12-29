S.H.A.P.E. Community Center celebrates Kwanzaa after Third Ward blaze

The Brief Leaders at the S.H.A.P.E. Community Center say they are continuing to serve the community nearly a year after a fire caused significant damage to one of their historic buildings in Houston’s Third Ward. The S.H.A.P.E. Community Center has served Houston’s Third Ward for more than five decades, providing youth programs, educational services, and community support initiatives. The fire broke out on January 19 at the center’s Live Oak Street location. Firefighters say the fire started in the ceiling and was quickly extinguished. No one was injured, but the building sustained significant damage.



The backstory:

The January fire forced the organization to shift how it operates. Several programs were disrupted, though leaders say services continue in a limited capacity from the center’s smaller administrative offices on Almeda Road while recovery efforts continue.

What they're saying:

Executive Director and Co-Founder Deloyd Parker says the fire will not stop the center's mission.

"It would have been the end if our history were not profound, strong and worthy, so after 56 years I’ve been at S.H.A.P.E. Center, we have continued to serve the community and the fire that we had at our original building, one of our original buildings at Live Oak…it gutted the building it really did quite a bit of damage, but it’s gonna take more than a fire to put us out," Parker said."

The fire comes as the center continues to observe Kwanzaa, a celebration rooted in unity, purpose, and community responsibility. Leaders say this year’s observance carries added significance as they work to rebuild while continuing to serve the Third Ward.

What you can do:

Leaders at the S.H.A.P.E. Community Center say community support is critical as recovery efforts continue.

Volunteer: The center is welcoming volunteers to help support ongoing programs and operations at its administrative offices.

Donate: Monetary donations are being accepted to help fund repairs and restore services impacted by the fire.

Those interested in volunteering or donating are encouraged to contact the S.H.A.P.E. Community Center directly for more information on how to get involved.

What's next:

Center officials estimate it will take about $2 million to fully restore the Live Oak building. They say they have raised just over half of that amount so far.

Fundraising efforts are expected to continue in the coming weeks as recovery efforts move forward.