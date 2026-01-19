Woman shot outside her northeast Houston home after alleged online dispute

The Brief A woman was taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot outside her home on Hartwick Road in northeast Houston. According to police, she got into an online dispute with several people who showed up to her home. The victim maced the group and then one suspect shot at her seven times.



A woman is in the hospital after being shot by people she was allegedly fighting with online, according to Houston police.

Hartwick Road shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to Hartwick Road near Maple Leaf Street about a shooting around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Lieutenant Willkens learned a 30-year-old woman had a dispute with a group of people online, and they came to her house.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The woman went outside to see two females and a male get out of a vehicle, police say. She reportedly maced the three people and tried to run.

According to officials, one of the suspects shot at the woman seven times, hitting her once. The suspect left the scene in their vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspects is unknown.

Police did not say if there were other possible suspects inside the vehicle who did not get out.