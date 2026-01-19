Houston crash: Child rollerblading airlifted to the hospital after being struck by vehicle

The Brief An investigation is underway after a child was struck by a vehicle on Gettysburg Drive on Monday evening. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they were called out to the intersection of Gettysburg and Louetta for a report of an auto-pedestrian crash. Officials said the child was airlifted to Memorial Hermann downtown. Was said to be conscious and alert, and breathing on his own.



Child rollerblading on Gettysburg struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they were called out to the intersection of Gettysburg and Louetta for a report of an auto-pedestrian crash.

Preliminary information indicated a juvenile driver was operating a Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound while a child, who was traveling southbound, was rollerblading on the sidewalk in the grass median that separates both lanes.

Officials said, within the area is a break in the median that allows for vehicles to turn around.

As the driver was entering the median to turn around, the child also entered the same area, officials said.

Officials state the child was struck by the front end of the Chevrolet.

Police said the child was pushed down and dragged underneath the vehicle and remained until the vehicle stopped.

Officials said the child was airlifted to Memorial Hermann downtown. Was said to be conscious and alert, and breathing on his own.

Driver remained at the scene, cooperated with investigation, and there were no signs of intoxication.

Officials added the juvenile driver had a clean record and a valid license.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the ages of the child or the juvenile driver.

The crash remains under investigation.