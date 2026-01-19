Cullen shooting: Person killed in shopping center, police investigating
HOUSTON - Police are now investigating following a deadly shooting in Houston, according to officials.
What we know:
Details are limited, but officials were called out to a shopping center at the intersection of Kilkenny Drive and Cullen Boulevard.
What we don't know:
Officials have not provided any information on the victim's identity or what led up to the shooting.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.
The Source: Houston Police Department