Cullen shooting: Person killed in shopping center, police investigating

By
Published  January 19, 2026 10:42pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Police are now investigating following a deadly shooting in Houston, according to officials. 

What we know:

Details are limited, but officials were called out to a shopping center at the intersection of Kilkenny Drive and Cullen Boulevard. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided any information on the victim's identity or what led up to the shooting. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

The Source: Houston Police Department

