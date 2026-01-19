Cullen shooting: Person killed in shopping center, police investigating

The Brief Police are now investigating following a deadly shooting in Houston. Officials were called out to a shopping center at the intersection of Kilkenny Drive and Cullen Boulevard. Officials have not provided any information on the victim's identity or what led up to the shooting.



Police are now investigating following a deadly shooting in Houston, according to officials.

What we know:

Details are limited, but officials were called out to a shopping center at the intersection of Kilkenny Drive and Cullen Boulevard.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided any information on the victim's identity or what led up to the shooting.

