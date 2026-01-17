Wrong-way driver killed, another rescued after fiery Tomball Parkway crash, officials say

The Brief A driver was reportedly going north in the southbound lanes on SH-249 early Saturday morning. The suspect driver crashed into another vehicle on the highway, causing the second vehicle to catch fire. The suspect driver has been pronounced deceased. The other driver was rescued from the car fire.



A wrong-way driver has died and another was hospitalized after a crash on Tomball Parkway overnight, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Houston crime: Fatal wrong-way crash on Tomball Parkway

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 1:40 a.m. on SH-249 South near Jones Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 25-year-old Julio Alberto Calero Ramirez was driving north in the southbound lanes when he crashed into another vehicle.

The second vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Ramirez was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez says deputies and wrecker drivers saved the second driver from the burning vehicle. The driver had major injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Three deputies had minor injuries from getting the second driver from the burning vehicle. Paramedics checked out the deputies at the scene, and they didn't need to be hospitalized.

What we don't know:

No other information is available.