Spring woman turns 107, shares her secrets to living a long life

"Most people don't reach the age of 107," Cretora Biggerstaff told family and friends at her birthday party on Friday at Paradise Springs. "I give every credit to the man up above."

What they're saying:

Cretora was born January 16, 1919.

"I've seen a great deal?" she said. "Some things good, some things bad."

What keeps Cretora young?

"What keeps me going is my faith, I give credit to the good lord," she said.

Sue Tosi says she never thought her mother would still be around at 107.

"I didn't think anybody did, but she's never been really sick. She never smoked, she never drank, she stays very active," Sue said.

"She's been everywhere all over the world," said Cretora's daughter, Carol Owens. "She's always doing something."

"She's my nana," said Cretora's grandson, Bob Biggerstaff. "She's the same nana I've known my whole life. That's the most amazing part of it, she's all there mentally."

"I'm a fighter, I don't give up," Cretora said.