Family fights for justice after mother's murder in Northwest Houston

The Brief A family identified 37-year-old Shyta Campbell, who was shot and killed in Northwest Houston at Asbury Park apartments last week. The sister says Shyta's 7-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting. The gunmen are still on the run. Anyone with information, call HPD or Crime Stoppers.



A Houston family is searching for answers after a 37-year-old mother was shot and killed inside an apartment last week while children were inside.

What we know:

Houston police say the deadly shooting happened Friday night at the Asbury Park Apartments in Northwest Houston. The family identified the victim as Shyta Campbell, who was inside an apartment when multiple people began arguing outside near the front door and started shooting. The victim was hit. Campbell was taken to the hospital where she died. Police say the gunmen took off.

Police say three children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and were not hurt.

Campbell’s sister, Kanneshia Penrice, says the tragedy is even more devastating because Campbell’s 7-year-old daughter saw her mother get shot.

"The guy kicked the door in, and when he did, the person on the other side of the door just started shooting," Penrice said. "They were yelling, ‘Get away, get away, run.’ My niece saw everything — even when her mom got shot."

Penrice describes her sister as a loving mother and says she cannot think of anyone who would want to harm her.

"She was a loving person. She had a lot of friends. She was a loving mother," Penrice said. "I couldn’t tell you a person who would want to do this."

The family says this loss reopens deep wounds. Penrice says they never received justice after their mother was killed decades ago, and just last year, Campbell lost her own son to gun violence.

"It’s just devastating," Penrice said. "We’ve been through so much tragedy."

The family set up a fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

Houston police say they are investigating and have released a description of one suspect. Investigators are looking for a white man believed to be between his 30s and 40s with tattoos on his face and body.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.