Man arrested in fatal Houston shooting near Midtown METRORail, police say

Last Friday, two men were found shot near a METRORail platform in Houston's Midtown area. Now, Houston Police say one of the men is being charged with the other man's murder.

Suspect charged in fatal Midtown shooting

What we know:

Police say 32-year-old Jordan Williams has been charged with murder for the death of 21-year-old Keshawn Humphrey.

Williams is still in the hospital recovering from his shooting injuries in this incident.

The backstory:

Houston Police said they were called to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9.

Paramedics were already treating a man who was shot multiple times, but authorities say he was later pronounced deceased.

Another man was found shot nearby and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

According to police, Keshawn Humphrey and Jordan Williams had an altercation leading up to the shooting.

Humphrey was found shot on a sidewalk before he died. Williams was found shot at the METRORail platform about two blocks away, but his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police say Williams had a weapon and was initially charged with felon in possession of a weapon. The murder charge came as police continued their investigation.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if Williams is being charged with both murder and weapon possession. He remains in the hospital, so court records are not available at this time.