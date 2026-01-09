Houston shooting: 2 shot following shooting near McGowen METRORail platform
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a shooting near the McGowen METRORail platform in Midtown.
What we know:
Houston METRO officials said officers were called out to the area for a report of a man on a bicycle who rode onto the platform and collapsed from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials also said a second person was shot in the area.
According to METRO, based on preliminary information, the shooting did not occur on METRO property.
What we don't know:
It's unclear where exactly the two victims were shot.
The two victim's conditions are not yet known.
Houston police are investigating.
The Source: Houston METRO news release