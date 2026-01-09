Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: 2 shot following shooting near McGowen METRORail platform

Published  January 9, 2026 9:49pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Two shot in shooting near Houston METRORail platform 

What we know:

Houston METRO officials said officers were called out to the area for a report of a man on a bicycle who rode onto the platform and collapsed from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Photo from the scene

Officials also said a second person was shot in the area. 

According to METRO, based on preliminary information, the shooting did not occur on METRO property. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear where exactly the two victims were shot. 

The two victim's conditions are not yet known. 

Houston police are investigating. 

The Source: Houston METRO news release

