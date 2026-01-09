Houston shooting: 2 shot following shooting near McGowen METRORail platform

The Brief The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a shooting near the McGowen METRORail platform in Midtown. Houston METRO officials said officers were called out to the area for a report of a man on a bicycle who rode onto the platform and collapsed from an apparent gunshot wound. According to METRO, based on preliminary information, the shooting did not occur on METRO property.



Two shot in shooting near Houston METRORail platform

What we know:

Houston METRO officials said officers were called out to the area for a report of a man on a bicycle who rode onto the platform and collapsed from an apparent gunshot wound.

Photo from the scene

Officials also said a second person was shot in the area.

According to METRO, based on preliminary information, the shooting did not occur on METRO property.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where exactly the two victims were shot.

The two victim's conditions are not yet known.

Houston police are investigating.